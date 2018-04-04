Rodney Scott will rep Chs. at the Big Apple Barbecue Block Party this June

click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek file photo
Celebrating a year in Charleston in January, and coming off of a James Beard finalist nomination for Best Chef: Southeast, pitmaster Rodney Scott's 2018 has been roses so far. And it's about to get even rosier this summer.
Scott will join more than a dozen others from across the smoked meat spectrum June 9 and 10 in Manhattan for the Big Apple Barbecue Block Party
, a hot ticket summer event. If you can make it, the event is open to the public, and each vendor will sell a plate of its wares for $12. There are also FastPass tickets for $125 for those who want to forego the sure to be long lines. (Brooklyn barbecue is taking over the world
after all, haven't you heard?)
Scott is set
to serve up St. Louis ribs and slaw.
In addition to Chucktown's own, Sam Jones of Skylight Inn/Sam Jones BBQ, a fellow JBF long-lister
and frequent Wine+Food Fest draw, will be dishing out proper ENC pork and sweet coleslaw. And pitmaster Nick Pihakis of Birmingham, AL, the Nick behind Jim 'n Nick's, which you can get a taste of at their Mt. Pleasant or North Charleston locations.