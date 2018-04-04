Help raise money for shot Tavern and Table GM Chris Dixon at Saturday donation-based workout 

click to enlarge Eventbrite page

Chris Dixon pictured with his wife Lauren. Chris was shot during a robbery at Tavern and Table on April 4.

This Saturday, April 14, several local fitness instructors are coming together to support Tavern & Table general manager Chris Dixon who was shot last week during an armed robbery.

The instructors, who wish to remain anonymous to prevent accidental promotion overshadowing the purpose of the event, will host a donation-based workout class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Haven at Indigo Square.

The workout will be moderate to high intensity with a few breaks followed by a cool down and stretching session led by local yoga instructors. A local DJ will provide music throughout the workout.

The class is open to the public, preferably 14 and up.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to support Chris, his wife Lauren, and their baby girl. They are taking cash donations the day of the event, as well as online through their GoFundMe page and through Venmo at @supportdixon.