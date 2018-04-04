Celebrate a decade of dive bar heaven at Rec Room during PBR Week, April 9-15

click to enlarge
Jonathan Boncek file photo
You know it, you love it, you've spent many a blurry night chugging a cold one in its dark interior. The number one seller
of PBR cans in the world four years running — and the number one place to fall in love
in the universe — turns 10 next week and is celebrating the only way they know how: with a full week of PBR related events. Here's what's going down:
Mon. April 9 head to Rec Room for some chicken shit bingo starting at 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, they'll host the inimitable musical duo, Two Slices
, starting at 10 p.m.; on Wednesday pool sharks are invited to partake in a Rec pool tournament starting at 7 p.m.; Thirstday means PBR trivia starting at 8:45 p.m.; and Friday the 13th gets spookily competitive with a bean bag toss, with three rounds running at 5, 7, and 10 p.m.
Saturday, artsy folks are invited to create a masterpiece on the sidewalk for the PBR chalk art contest starting at 3 p.m. Stick around for a DJ set with Mystical Half Dozen starting at 10:30 p.m. For the grand finale on Sunday, the bar opens at noon and karaoke will start up at 9:30 p.m.