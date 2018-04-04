Burger joint HoM introduces new vegan and vegetarian options

click to enlarge Provided

Known for its killer burgers and heavenly tots, HoM may not be the first restaurant you think of when you're craving a light, springtime meal. Well, go ahead and leave your preconceived foodie notions at the door — the upper King eatery is now offering a fresh Spring menu complete with vegan and vegetarian options, inventive sandwiches, and light and bright cocktails.

"As the weather heats up, we welcome all of Charleston for a memorable experience," said executive Chef Chris Evans in a press release. Here are some of the new menu highlights:



Start off with the buffalo cauliflower app — it's like buffalo wings, but you're sneaking in your daily dose of veggies. The cauliflower is fried and topped with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, and scallions and served with herb ranch sauce. For an entree, try the Kung Pow chicken sandwich, made with grilled chicken breast, asian vegetable slaw, tempura fried shiitakes, and Sriracha sweet chili mayo. If you prefer your burgers sans...cow, order up the sweet potato and black bean iteration. It's topped with vegan chipotle mayo, guacamole, tomatoes, and arugula.



For libations, try the new Strawberry Basil Gin, made with strawberries, basil, lemon, Cocchi Americano, and gin; the Walnut Old Fashioned made with toasted walnut infused Maker's Mark, walnut bitters, orange, and maple syrup; the Hurricane Mitchelle made with silver rum, Goslings, passion fruit, pineapple, and lime; and the Hibiscus Margarita made with Espolon silver, hibiscus puree, and lime.