What's Poppin: 13 ways to expand your palate this week

April is off to a rip roaring start for culinary coolness — we've rounded up a list of pop-ups, beer dinners, brewery happenings, and festivals that are sure to sate your appetite for breaking out of your tired old routine.Hungry for Hustle, a blender bomb smoothie bar serving meal replacement smoothies topped with grain free granola, pops up at Mt. Pleasant Town Centre 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 16.Short Grain pops up at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. starting at 5 p.m. — last time we checked their Instagram , looks like they'll have some roasted root vegetables in gochujang.New Workshop tenant Spanglish pops up at The Daily prior to its opening in Workshop in May. Try lunch items on Wed. and more brunch-focused dishes on Sundays. Spanglish serves up locally sourced ingredients, influenced by Cuban American cuisine. O-Ku's Sakura fete celebrates the blooming of the cherry blossom with a night of passed apps, specialty cherry blossom rolls and cocktails, and live music from Seth G. Fun starts at 9 p.m.Meet and greet Dogfish Head founders at Bay Street Biergarten starting at 5:30 p.m. Chat about Dogfish, sip on their lineup of "off-centered ales" and grab a limited edition koozie. There will also be some new beer releases, so come thirsty.Get the best of both worlds at The Lot's Snafu tap takeover beer dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes a pretzel with beer cheese, beer mustard, and beer jelly paired with the Traphouse Pale Ale; brats with kimchee paired with the Kimchee Tang; pickled shrimp paired with Blood Orange & Habanero Tang; smoked pork ribs paired with the Shadow of Death; vegetarian pierogies paired with an IPA; and more.It must be the season for beer dinners. The Watch will host Blackberry Farm for a special three course dinner.Kwei Fei snacks and noodles pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory every Thurs. starting at 5:30 p.m. Sabor CubaRican food truck pops up at Commonhouse from 5 to 9 p.m.Half Crown Bakehouse pops up at Stems and Skins from 6 to 10 p.m. Read all about the tasty historical endeavor here It's not just for the bears — taste a variety of local honey at the 7th annual Honey & Bee Expo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cinebarre.Head to the Icehouse in Summerville for the food truck rodeo from noon to 4 p.m. featuring eats from Tamashii and Miss Katie's Sweets.Get you fill of Cajun food at the 27th annual Lowcountry Cajun Festival at James Island County Park from noon to 6 p.m.