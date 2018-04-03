What's Poppin: 13 ways to expand your palate this week

click to enlarge
Andrew Cebulka
Try Spanglish brunch items, popping up at The Daily the first three Sundays in April.
April is off to a rip roaring start for culinary coolness — we've rounded up a list of pop-ups, beer dinners, brewery happenings, and festivals that are sure to sate your appetite for breaking out of your tired old routine.
Tuesday
Hungry for Hustle, a blender bomb smoothie bar
serving meal replacement smoothies topped with grain free granola, pops up at Mt. Pleasant Town Centre 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 16.
Short Grain pops up
at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. starting at 5 p.m. — last time we checked their Instagram
, looks like they'll have some roasted root vegetables in gochujang.
Wednesday
New Workshop tenant Spanglish
pops up at The Daily prior to its opening in Workshop in May. Try lunch items on Wed. and more brunch-focused dishes on Sundays. Spanglish serves up locally sourced ingredients, influenced by Cuban American cuisine.
Thursday
O-Ku's Sakura
fete celebrates the blooming of the cherry blossom with a night of passed apps, specialty cherry blossom rolls and cocktails, and live music from Seth G. Fun starts at 9 p.m.
Meet and greet Dogfish Head
founders at Bay Street Biergarten starting at 5:30 p.m. Chat about Dogfish, sip on their lineup of "off-centered ales" and grab a limited edition koozie. There will also be some new beer releases, so come thirsty.
Get the best of both worlds at The Lot's Snafu tap takeover
beer dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes a pretzel with beer cheese, beer mustard, and beer jelly paired with the Traphouse Pale Ale; brats with kimchee paired with the Kimchee Tang; pickled shrimp paired with Blood Orange & Habanero Tang; smoked pork ribs paired with the Shadow of Death; vegetarian pierogies paired with an IPA; and more.
It must be the season for beer dinners. The Watch
will host Blackberry Farm for a special three course dinner.
Kwei Fei snacks and noodles pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory
every Thurs. starting at 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Sabor CubaRican
food truck pops up at Commonhouse from 5 to 9 p.m.
Saturday
Half Crown Bakehouse pops up at Stems and Skins
from 6 to 10 p.m. Read all about the tasty historical endeavor here
Sunday
It's not just for the bears — taste a variety of local honey at the 7th annual Honey & Bee Expo
from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cinebarre.
Head to the Icehouse in Summerville for the food truck rodeo from
noon to 4 p.m. featuring eats from Tamashii and Miss Katie's Sweets.
Get you fill of Cajun food at the 27th annual Lowcountry Cajun Festival
at James Island County Park from noon to 6 p.m.