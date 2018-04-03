Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Tattooed Moose West Ashley looks to open second week of May
May Day
West Ashley Target runs topped with duck fat fries are but a few months away according to Jen Kulick, co-owner of Tattooed Moose.
The third Moose to come to the Charleston market — joining downtown and Johns Island — is slated to open in Citadel Mall the second week of May "barring anything crazy happening," says Kulick.
The latest Moose will have the same menu as the others, but there will also be "a game room on the Mezzanine, an area for private parties, patio, Saturday & Sunday brunch" and live music.
For more Moose information, visit tattooedmoose.com
.
