Eat

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Tattooed Moose West Ashley looks to open second week of May

May Day

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Tue, Apr 3, 2018 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge Those garlic fries, tho... - JONATHAN BONCEK FILE
  • Jonathan Boncek file
  • Those garlic fries, tho...
West Ashley Target runs topped with duck fat fries are but a few months away according to Jen Kulick, co-owner of Tattooed Moose.
Related Tattooed Moose is opening a third location at ... Citadel Mall: That makes three mooses?
Tattooed Moose is opening a third location at ... Citadel Mall
That makes three mooses?
Research suggests that by 2020, one out of every four malls in the America will be out of business, but that's not stopping Tattooed Moose from giving Citadel Mall a chance. The casual restaurant, known for our its garlic fries and dive bar sandwiches, is expanding to three locations with a new spot opening in the mall's former King Street Grille.
By Kinsey Gidick
Eat
The third Moose to come to the Charleston market — joining downtown and Johns Island — is slated to open in Citadel Mall the second week of May "barring anything crazy happening," says Kulick.

The latest Moose will have the same menu as the others, but there will also be "a game room on the Mezzanine, an area for private parties, patio, Saturday & Sunday brunch" and live music.

For more Moose information, visit tattooedmoose.com.

Tags: , , ,

  |  

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS