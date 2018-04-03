Tattooed Moose West Ashley looks to open second week of May

Tattooed Moose is opening a third location at ... Citadel Mall

That makes three mooses?

Research suggests that by 2020, one out of every four malls in the America will be out of business, but that's not stopping Tattooed Moose from giving Citadel Mall a chance. The casual restaurant, known for our its garlic fries and dive bar sandwiches, is expanding to three locations with a new spot opening in the mall's former King Street Grille.

By Kinsey Gidick

