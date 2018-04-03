Eat

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Sean Brock on embracing Reiki, holistic therapy, and grain-free granola one year after becoming sober

"I don’t second-guess my cooking anymore"

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Tue, Apr 3, 2018 at 1:11 PM

Sean Brock - JONATHAN BONCEK FILE PHOTO
  • Jonathan Boncek file photo
  • Sean Brock
It's been a year since Sean Brock revealed his fight with addiction in a New York Times story by Kim Severson and since then the chef behind McCrady's, McCrady's Tavern, Minero, and four Husks has made some extraordinary lifestyle changes.

In a story in Bon Appetit today, he tells the magazine about how his sobriety has changed his diet, health, and self-care practices.

For breakfast, Brock now eats the same thing every day — "Lots of diced fruits and berries with macadamia milk and Purely Elizabeth grain-free granola and a banana. Every morning." He even packs a cooler while traveling with all of his breakfast fixins while traveling. For lunch the guy known for his Husk burger eats a salad and at dinner he avoids gluten, preferring only heirloom grains "and little to no dairy." It's a far cry from the Brock of yore, the same man who recently sold his astounding bourbon collection for a vintage car and developed a recipe for some of the best fried chicken recipes we've ever tasted.

In the Bon Appetit story, Brock admits his sobriety has changed the way he cooks.
"It's been a year now since I got sober, and when that happens and you’re a chef, your cooking changes. It becomes not just about deliciousness; it's how you feel: Your soul, your body, and your brain. It pushes you to find new ways to get depth into cooking, because the food needs to match the mind and soul: simple, sharp, and tidy. It’s the idea of having these little tricks that allow you to put less components on the plate and add more flavor. The tricks come from my ever-growing pantry. We call it the 'pantry of wonder.' It’s full of powders and potions that stop you in your tracks when you taste them for the first time." 
But adjustments to his diet are only half of the changes Brock has made to his overall health. Meditation, Reiki, acupuncture, massage, holistic therapy, and cranial-electro stimulation have all become key components to Brock's mental health.

"The clarity that comes along with my self-care routine allows me to stand in the middle of the kitchen chaos and remain peaceful and calm," he says.

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS