Brews Next: 18 ways to get your beer on

Spring in Charleston lasts all of ... a week. Which means this is the best time to seize the day, grab a pint, and enjoy that luscious breeze at one of our local breweries or brew pubs. From trivia to yoga, there's an activity for any and all hopheads. Check it out below:





Tuesday

Head to Tradesman Brewing Co. for a free bike ride starting at 6 p.m. with beer available for purchase after. A portion of proceeds will go to JDRF, an organization that leads the global Type 1 diabetes research effort.



Nerd out at Rusty Bull with BYO board game night starting at 7 p.m.

