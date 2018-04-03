Brews Next: 18 ways to get your beer on

click to enlarge
Spring in Charleston lasts all of ... a week. Which means this is the best time to seize the day, grab a pint, and enjoy that luscious breeze at one of our local breweries or brew pubs. From trivia to yoga, there's an activity for any and all hopheads. Check it out below:
Tuesday
Head to Tradesman Brewing Co. for a free bike ride starting at 6 p.m. with beer available for purchase after. A portion of proceeds will go to JDRF, an organization that leads the global Type 1 diabetes research effort.
Nerd out at Rusty Bull with BYO board game night starting at 7 p.m.
From 7 to 9 p.m. work your noggin at Two Blokes
Tuesday trivia with chicken sandwiches from Foodbox food truck.
Desayuno food truck swings by Charles Towne Fermentory
starting at 5 p.m for Tamale Tuesday.
Wednesday
Think while you drink at Low Tide Brains and Brews
starting at 7 p.m.
Rich Trivia
starts at Commonhouse Aleworks at 6:15 p.m. Enjoy two hours of "fascinating" trivia, audience interaction, giveaways, and prizes.
Thursday
Summerville's Homegrown Brewhouse
kicks off Flowertown Festival with a "musical extravaganza" featuring Fleming Moore Musician and an outlandish cast of musical characters from The Curry Circus and Podunk.
Thirstday Beer Run
will be held at Commonhouse every Thurs. starting at 6:15 p.m. Choose either the one mile or 5K route, both out and back and lined with sidewalks the entire way. Meet back at the brewery for a beer and a bite to eat.
Frothy Beard
hosts trivia with friends starting at 7:30 p.m.
From 6 to 8 p.m. at Pour Taproom
every time you pour a drink or order some eats,
15 percent of all food and drink purchases go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston.
Desayuno
pops up at Craft Conundrum from 5 to 9 p.m.
Friday
Munkle Brewing
holds a beer release starting at 3 p.m. for their new brew, the Cistern Saison.
Frothy Beard
celebrates the return of the Strawberry Blonde Ale all day at the brewery — this particular batch was made with berries from Hickory Bluff Berry Farm.
Saturday
Low Tide holds Suds and Savasana
starting at 11 a.m. The class is $10 and $15 if you want to sip on a pint post yoga.
Vic and Vito's Pizza Napoletana pops up at Two Blokes
Brewing for the first time starting at 4 p.m.
Sunday
You can get your workout in at Low Tide all weekend — Burpees and Brews
starts at 11 a.m.
It's taco Sunday at Cooper River
— enjoy eats from Gypsy Tacos, plus tunes from Dave Gillease.
Sunday Funday at Holy City Brewing
with Bendy Brewski Yoga and eats from the HCB kitchen starting at 10 a.m.