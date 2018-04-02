Monday, April 2, 2018
Head to Folly beach for Blu Restaurant and Bar's spring specials
Featuring $3 bubbly
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Mon, Apr 2, 2018 at 2:10 PM
Spring has sprung in Charleston, which means you can find Lowcountry denizens lounging on sunny patios and sipping on bubbles whenever the opportunity arises. And beach days? Yes, it's about that time, too.
If you have a hankering for sand and specials, now through May 1, head to the Edge of America for daily spring specials from Blu Restaurant and Bar. Cure the "Monday BLUs" with the "famous cheeseburger" and a local pint for $12; order up four chef-inspired tapas dishes for Tapas Tuesdays; wine-d down with half off wine Wednesdays; grab bubbles and bites on thirsty Thursday, with $3 glasses of bubbly and $5 select apps; and round it all out with Sat. and Sun. brunch, featuring $5 Bloodys and mimosas.
