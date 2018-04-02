Get a rum education with the Charleston chapter of the US Bartender's Guild on April 24

click to enlarge
-
usbg/facebook
-
The local chapter of the US Bartender's Guild hosts its next event April 24
The US Bartender's Guild (USBG) has a three pronged mission — educate, promote, and encourage well-informed, responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages. And if they can make it a good time while doing all that, all the better.
With that in mind, the Charleston chapter of the USBG has launched monthly educational cocktail seminars open to both Guild members and the public alike. For instance, today 50 participants will attend USBG's A Story of Gin with Dale DeGroff. The seminar at Burwell's will feature gin expert DeGroff enlightening participants on the history of the spirit while guests taste test 10 different gins and various cocktails.
"We’re doing ticketed events for the public as part of our charitable mission," says USBG Charleston chapter president and Coast bartender John Aquino. Part of the proceeds from each month's event benefit the organizing party's favorite charity. "It's also to show we're not just a bunch of slag-ass bartenders. The general public doesn’t have the general knowledge. This way we can educate the public on the difference between spirits, the history, what cocktails can be made, and how people can make them at home."
And for their next community event, USBG is hosting a rum event at chef and owner Paul Yellin's Cane Rhum Bar.
"The fact is Charleston is a drinking town, especially with rum and boats. We'll show people it’s not that hard to make a classic good rum cocktail," says Aquino.
So far Kenny Chesney's Blue Chair Bay rum has signed on as a sponsor for the rum event and Yellin will be hand selecting his favorite rums to share as well.
USBG's rum event will take place Tues. April 24 at 2 p.m. at Cane Rhum Bar. Visit USBG's Facebook page
for more information and a link to tickets.