Eat

Monday, April 2, 2018

Dunkin' Donuts offering free drinks to those with Bridge Run bib April 5 & 6

#RunninonDunkin

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Apr 2, 2018 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR USER MIKE MOZART
  • Flickr user Mike Mozart
If you like Dunkin' coffee a latte and you're one of the tens of thousands of runners getting over the bridge this Saturday, then don your bib and head to a local Dunkin' Donuts for a free beverage.

In "celebration and anticipation of the Cooper River Bridge Run" Dunkin' will be offering a free beverage of any size and type to guests who show their 2018 Cooper River Bridge Run race bibs when ordering April 5 and 6 (packet pick-up days). Runners are encouraged to share how they are enjoying their free coffee in photos around town; use the hashtag #RunninonDunkin when you post to social media.

Here's where you can order up your free cuppa:

754 Folly Road
James Island
(843) 406-4916

840 Coleman Boulevard
Mt. Pleasant
(843) 971-5922

1843 Savannah Hwy.
West Ashley
(843) 769-2093

4930 Center Pointe Dr.
Building D, Suite 105
North Charleston
(843) 308-5936

5500 International Blvd CHS Airport
North Charleston
(403) 250-5720

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS