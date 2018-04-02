Dunkin' Donuts offering free drinks to those with Bridge Run bib April 5 & 6

click to enlarge Flickr user Mike Mozart

If you like Dunkin' coffee a latte and you're one of the tens of thousands of runners getting over the bridge this Saturday, then don your bib and head to a local Dunkin' Donuts for a free beverage.In "celebration and anticipation of the Cooper River Bridge Run" Dunkin' will be offering a free beverage of any size and type to guests who show their 2018 Cooper River Bridge Run race bibs when ordering April 5 and 6 (packet pick-up days). Runners are encouraged to share how they are enjoying their free coffee in photos around town; use the hashtag #RunninonDunkin when you post to social media.Here's where you can order up your free cuppa:754 Folly RoadJames Island(843) 406-4916840 Coleman BoulevardMt. Pleasant(843) 971-59221843 Savannah Hwy.West Ashley(843) 769-20934930 Center Pointe Dr.Building D, Suite 105North Charleston(843) 308-59365500 International Blvd CHS AirportNorth Charleston(403) 250-5720