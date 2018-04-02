Monday, April 2, 2018
Dunkin' Donuts offering free drinks to those with Bridge Run bib April 5 & 6
#RunninonDunkin
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Mon, Apr 2, 2018 at 10:43 AM
If you like Dunkin' coffee a latte and you're one of the tens of thousands of runners getting over the bridge this Saturday, then don your bib and head to a local Dunkin' Donuts for a free beverage.
In "celebration and anticipation of the Cooper River Bridge Run" Dunkin' will be offering a free beverage of any size and type to guests who show their 2018 Cooper River Bridge Run race bibs when ordering April 5 and 6 (packet pick-up days). Runners are encouraged to share how they are enjoying their free coffee in photos around town; use the hashtag #RunninonDunkin when you post to social media.
Here's where you can order up your free cuppa:
754 Folly Road
James Island
(843) 406-4916
840 Coleman Boulevard
Mt. Pleasant
(843) 971-5922
1843 Savannah Hwy.
West Ashley
(843) 769-2093
4930 Center Pointe Dr.
Building D, Suite 105
North Charleston
(843) 308-5936
5500 International Blvd CHS Airport
North Charleston
(403) 250-5720
