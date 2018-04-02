Monday, April 2, 2018
Commonhouse Aleworks to give away one pair of tickets to sold out High Water Fest
It could be your lucky day
Don't you wanna see Sho Ro take the stage?
For those who missed the boat on getting tickets to the now sold out second annual High Water Festival, don't abandon ship just yet. New North Chuck brewery Commonhouse Aleworks has teamed up with Park Circle Cares — an organization that works with the Lowcountry Food Bank and other groups to assist neighborhoods and people in need — to give away a pair of weekend tickets to the highly anticipated music fest.
Here's how it works: Use this PayPal link
and start donating to Park Circle Cares. For every $5 increment you donate, you will receive one entry.
Commonhouse will use a random pick generator to choose the lucky winner. The ticket recipient will be announced Wed. April 18 on social media — follow Commonhouse and Park Circle Cares on social to get the latest info. The brewery will give the winner the "tickets, a high five, and maybe even a beer" Thurs. April 19.
