Workshop dives into the summer cocktail game with Proof's Pool Bar

click to enlarge
click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek file
-
Proof owner Craig Nelson is bringing summer drinks to Workshop
When we think of bartender and Proof owner Craig Nelson, a perfect gin and tonic
comes to mind. But not surprisingly, Nelson and his bar manager Sam Gabrielli have no trouble with the summery side of cocktails either. We're talking pool drinks and the Proof team is bringing them to Workshop this spring.
On Saturdays beginning April 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nelson and Gabrielli will be serving up "frozen drinks, pool-side inspired cocktails, fun drinks for kids, and curated wine and beer" at the fancy food court.
A rough draft of the menu includes libations like a classic Paloma cocktail — made with Milagro Blanco Tequila, salt, lime, agave, ting — along with something called a Whippersnapper, which Nelson describes as a "Really nice summery cocktail by the legendary Sam Gabrielli (my partner in pool bar) served on the rocks." On theme, the men will also be making daiquiris, PGTs, and "Blow Up Pools" — Carpano Bianco Vermouth, Falernum, lemon, Angostura, and bubbles.
Given the family friendly atmosphere of Workshop what with its variety of food options and Romper Room astroturf field, we suspect Workshop and Proof's Pool Bar collab is gonna be a godsend for weary parents (ahem, me).