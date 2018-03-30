Eat

Friday, March 30, 2018

Workshop dives into the summer cocktail game with Proof's Pool Bar

One Whippersnapper, please

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Fri, Mar 30, 2018 at 8:59 AM

click to enlarge 5ab3edeec6353.image.jpg
click to enlarge Proof owner Craig Nelson is bringing summer drinks to Workshop - JONATHAN BONCEK FILE
  • Jonathan Boncek file
  • Proof owner Craig Nelson is bringing summer drinks to Workshop
When we think of bartender and Proof owner Craig Nelson, a perfect gin and tonic comes to mind. But not surprisingly, Nelson and his bar manager Sam Gabrielli have no trouble with the summery side of cocktails either. We're talking pool drinks and the Proof team is bringing them to Workshop this spring.

On Saturdays beginning April 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nelson and Gabrielli will be serving up "frozen drinks, pool-side inspired cocktails, fun drinks for kids, and curated wine and beer" at the fancy food court.

A rough draft of the menu includes libations like a classic Paloma cocktail — made with Milagro Blanco Tequila, salt, lime, agave, ting — along with something called a Whippersnapper, which Nelson describes as a "Really nice summery cocktail by the legendary Sam Gabrielli (my partner in pool bar) served on the rocks." On theme, the men will also be making daiquiris, PGTs, and "Blow Up Pools" — Carpano Bianco Vermouth, Falernum, lemon, Angostura, and bubbles.

Given the family friendly atmosphere of Workshop what with its variety of food options and Romper Room astroturf field, we suspect Workshop and Proof's Pool Bar collab is gonna be a godsend for weary parents (ahem, me).
Location Details Workshop
Workshop
1503 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 546-5512
Coffee + Tea Shops and Variety
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS