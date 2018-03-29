Eat

Thursday, March 29, 2018

Swig & Swine starts serving up its 'cue in Mt. P today

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Mar 29, 2018 at 11:49 AM

Jonathan Boncek
Pitmaster and restaurateur Anthony DiBernardo and Queen Street Hospitality are now the proud owners of three Swig & Swines. Their third barbecue restaurant opened today in Mt. Pleasant's soon to open baseball facility, Shipyard Park (2383 Highway 41), dubbed "the South's only waterfront baseball complex."

Swig & Swine's new 3,600 foot building overlooks the park's two college-level fields and three intermediates fields, a prime spot to serve hungry teams its signature all-wood smoked cue and sides like mac & cheese, baked potato salad, collards, pickled vegetables, house salad, Slaw, Brunswick stew, and more.

The sports vibe continues inside with eight televisions and seating for 88 diners — 68 inside and 20 on an outside patio.


