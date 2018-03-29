Southern Twist Cafe brings comfort food classics to Dorchester Road

If you've been craving fried chicken liver étouffée, Chef Brian Washington has just the thing. His new Southern Twist Cafe, opening this Sunday at 5245 Dorchester Road, is his "twist" on Southern comfort food classics like the aforementioned Creole shellfish dish, shrimp and grits, lobster and waffles, and more.
The North Charleston native and 2005 Johnson & Wales grad, along with business partner Kyna Mathis, decided to open Southern Twist in the old Clyde's space because they saw a brunch drought in the area.
"North Charleston is a great place to be and we love it, but there's nowhere to get brunch," say Mathis. Their goal is to change that and do it with style, by serving brunch with a band. The restaurant unlocks its doors Easter Sunday complete with a performance from Black Diamond Band.
But the focus isn't entirely on breakfast goods. Mathis says Chef Washington will be bringing a fresh and local focus to both the lunch and dinner menus by possibly partnering with farmer Joseph Fields and even getting eggs from Mathis' mother's chickens.
The restaurant will be open for Sunday brunch and lunch, and dinner seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Parking is available behind the restaurant and at the adjoining Money Man Pawn shop. Find more information on Southern Twist Cafe on Twitter
and Facebook
.