Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Jack's Cafe doubles space with expansion into former Menkoi Ramen House
The evolution of George Street
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Wed, Mar 28, 2018 at 4:13 PM
Jack's Cafe
, the greasy spoon staple of George Street is now twice the size thanks to an expansion into the neighboring spot formerly occupied by Menkoi Ramen House (previously Manny's, Patat Spot, Hoagie Haven).
A new Facebook post from Jack's shows the renovation complete with double the seating as the original Jack's.
Jack Sewell
, who worked at the the cafe since 1972 when it was the Hungry Lion, bought it and named it Jack's in 1992 before closing it in 2014 upon his retirement. Edward and Nancy Flynn reopened it a year later after making significant updates.
Now it's doubled its George Street footprint and, according to eater, added some menu items as well.
Jack's is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
