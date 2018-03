Half Crown Bakehouse serves rice waffles and pepper pot soup at Stems and Skins on April 7

click to enlarge Provided

Justin Cherry takes eaters back in time

If you've always wanted to know what a Colonial-era loaf of bread tasted like, Justin Cherry has got you covered. The Husk sous chef is bringing his Half Crown Bakehouse Colonial Rice loaves to Stems & Skins on Sat. April 7.As we wrote in February , Half Crown Bakehouse is Cherry's historically accurate 18th century clay oven pop-up. Cherry had it custom built as a way to get closer to the foodways of America's past. And along with setting up at Revolutionary War and French Indian War reenactments, Cherry is determined to give Charlestonians a taste of ancient grains as well with pop-ups at local restaurants.During Charleston Wine + Food, Cherry collaborated with La Morra Pizza at Lewis Barbecue. Now he's joining forces with Stems & Skins in Park Circle to serve a menu of Charleston Pepper Pot soup with rice bread, Best Cake with Caribbean molasses, Indian Slapjacks — which research says is kind of like a crepe made from cornmeal — and rice waffles prepared with Cherry's 270-year-old waffle iron.The event runs from 6-10 p.m.