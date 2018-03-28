Friday, March 30, 2018
Half Crown Bakehouse serves rice waffles and pepper pot soup at Stems and Skins on April 7
From scratch
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Fri, Mar 30, 2018 at 11:55 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Justin Cherry takes eaters back in time
If you've always wanted to know what a Colonial-era loaf of bread tasted like, Justin Cherry has got you covered. The Husk sous chef is bringing his Half Crown Bakehouse
Colonial Rice loaves to Stems & Skins on Sat. April 7.
As we wrote in February
, Half Crown Bakehouse is Cherry's historically accurate 18th century clay oven pop-up. Cherry had it custom built as a way to get closer to the foodways of America's past. And along with setting up at Revolutionary War and French Indian War reenactments, Cherry is determined to give Charlestonians a taste of ancient grains as well with pop-ups at local restaurants.
During Charleston Wine + Food, Cherry collaborated with La Morra Pizza at Lewis Barbecue. Now he's joining forces with Stems & Skins
in Park Circle to serve a menu of Charleston Pepper Pot soup with rice bread, Best Cake with Caribbean molasses, Indian Slapjacks — which research says is kind of like a crepe made from cornmeal — and rice waffles prepared with Cherry's 270-year-old waffle iron.
The event runs from 6-10 p.m.
Tags: Half Crown Bakehouse, Justin Cherry, pop-up, Image, Video