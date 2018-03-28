Felix Cocktails et Cuisine launches happy hour this week

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Raclette burger

Seeking out a new happy hour spot to sip away your post work blues? Look no further than upper King's charming Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, described byfood critic Vanessa Wolf as "from decor to ambiance to sustenance, Félix itself is resolutely thoughtful and perfectly executed."The French eatery's new happy hour features $5 draft beer, $7 draft cocktails, $6 featured wine by the glass, and $8 featured cocktails du jour. For small bites, choose from warm olives with chili, rosemary, orange, and bay leaf ($5); fromage fort with spring vegetables, baguette, and local honey ($7) ; the petit raclette burger with caramelized onions, truffle dijonaise, and sesame bun ($8); Nathan's footlong with French's mustard, green harissa, and shrimp mayo ($10); and salt and vinegar frites with jalapeno and leek aioli ($5).Happy hour will run Mon.-Fri. from 4 to 6 p.m.