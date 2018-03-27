Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Short Grain extends Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. pop-up through April
MOAR wontons
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Tue, Mar 27, 2018 at 9:52 AM
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Look for Short Grain's Shuai Wang at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. for a few more Tuesdays
Chef Shuai Wang started working yesterday on his crab roe wontons in chicken dashi. The delicate dumplings will be on the menu tonight at Short Grain's Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. pop-up, but if you're like us and can't make it, take heart. Wang confirms that Short Grain will be extending its Tuesday night installment through April.
"Yesssss ma'am! Definitely through April," Wang said via email.
That means that you have three Tuesdays next month — Short Grain will not be available later in the month due to a previously arranged catering event — to get dishes like tea and hickory smoked fish collars, nabak kimchi, and Singapore fried rice.
Short Grain's Tuesday pop-ups run from 5-8 p.m.
Tags: Short Grain, Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., Video, Image