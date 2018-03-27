Chef Chelsey Conrad announces Butcher and Bee departure 13 days after pastry chef Cynthia Wong's resignation

click to enlarge
Chelsey Conrad with Chef Frank Lee at a 2015 event
In less than two weeks Butcher & Bee has lost its pastry chef and executive chef. Today, Chef Chelsey Conrad told Post & Courier
that she's leaving the NoMo restaurant, a move that comes just 13 days after pastry chef Cynthia Wong
announced her departure.
Butcher & Bee owner Michael Shemtov says the two resignations have nothing to do with one another.
"Chelsey’s reasoning for leaving has to do with the fact that she’s worked with us for six years now, and has learned most of what she could learn at B&B and in Charleston. She is eager to have a mentor on the culinary side, which as Exec. Chef of the Bee was not going to happen. She is leaving under the best of terms and her departure is something that she discussed with us months ago and we’ve been planning through," says Shemtov.
The restaurateur has already hired her replacement, an as yet unnamed chef from Boston who will not only oversee B&B but "all aspects of the flagship B&B as well as the Daily, so he will be both the executive chef of BB and the culinary director for Charleston." Shemtov plans to announce who it is next week when he unveils his new Daily at the Gibbes Museum on Thurs.
"Out of respect and appreciation for Chelsey we would like to focus on closing out this week strong with her before we talk too much about our new chef, but I will say we are very excited to welcome him and are looking to grow and get better in every aspect — sweet & savory, B&B and TD, Workshop, etc., etc. — as we move through 2018 and beyond."
Conrad's final service at Butcher & Bee is this Sat. March 31.