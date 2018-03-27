2Nixons kicks off RiverDogs' new pop-up series at The Joe

-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Jeffrey Stoneberger's 2Nixons pop-up will launch the series
Always on the cutting edge of food trends — edible silver leaf hotdogs
, anyone? — Charleston's minor league baseball team is back at it again, this time launching a new pop-up series, RiverDogs Live & Local Tuesday Pop-Up Dinners.
Tuesday home games will now include the option to buy a $40 ticket to a private pop-up meal and 2Nixons — the ramen-focused pop-up from Chef Jeffrey Stoneberger — kicks off the series starting on April 17.
The way it works is up to 100 guests will get to enjoy a different pop-up chef's fare from the comfort of Murray's Mezzanine, a tented space on the first base side of the stadium, each Tuesday. The fixed menu will be publicized in advance while beverages will be available from a cash bar.
Stoneberger's menu is not set in stone yet, but he's percolating the ideas of Korean barbecue with lettuce and Kimchi/pickles, furikake crackerjacks, soft-shell chrab banh mis, and okinomiyaki French fries.
"We were at an event and cooked for the owners of the Riverdogs and were totally blown away when they reached out," says Stoneberger of the opportunity to serve food at a game. "Originally from Delaware, we had to travel to Philly/Baltimore for the major league/professional games, but I found it such a better family environment at the minor league ballparks such as the Wilmington Blue Rocks. I am an avid Philadelphia sports fan and when given the opportunity to do an event with the Riverdogs we jumped at the chance."
As for other well known pop-up chefs, we're told the RiverDogs plan to include Short Grain, Pub Fare, and BJ Dennis in the Live & Local Tuesday Pop-Up Dinners series as well.
Rebel Taqueria is on board for May 1.
If you're singing "buy me some peanuts and furikake crackerjacks," check this link to buy tickets
tomorrow.