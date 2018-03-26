Lewis Barbecue rolls out a Tuesdays-only barbecue fried chicken supper deal

click to enlarge
John Lewis has jumped on in the fried chicken game and we'd be lying if we said we weren't excited about it. Beginning tomorrow, and running every Tuesday, you can order Lewis' Barbecue Fried Chicken Supper.
The smoked then fried chicken bucket deal, which comes all boxed up for you, is available in two options: whole chicken ($36) or half chicken ($19) and includes, yes I said includes, a bucket of fried chicken pieces, a basket of hatch green chile cheddar biscuits, mashed potatoes and gravy, and two sides of your choosing — options include mac n cheese, collard greens, coleslaw, etc.
For price comparison, at Leon's
the Big Chicken Platter with accompaniments is $44.
The barbecue fried chicken supper will be available beginning at 5 p.m. tomorrow. Guests can take it to go or enjoy it at the restaurant.