Monday, March 26, 2018
East Bay Street's new IHOP opens today
IHOP it meets your expectations
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Mon, Mar 26, 2018 at 10:05 AM
Put on your eating pants, IHOP
opens on East Bay today.
Following our report this weekend that The International House of Pancakes had arrived across from the Customs House, Post and Courier
reports this morning that the restaurant will unlock its doors at 11 a.m. today.
The new IHOP takes over the space that most recently housed Tsunami.
We've requested more information from IHOP's corporate communications manager, but have yet to hear back.
