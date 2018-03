East Bay Street's new IHOP opens today

Kinsey Gidick

Put on your eating pants, IHOP opens on East Bay today.Following our report this weekend that The International House of Pancakes had arrived across from the Customs House,reports this morning that the restaurant will unlock its doors at 11 a.m. today.The new IHOP takes over the space that most recently housed Tsunami.We've requested more information from IHOP's corporate communications manager, but have yet to hear back.