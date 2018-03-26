Restaurant developer behind Dockery's opening downtown concept

-
The team behind Dockery's is opening another restaurant downtown
We can't tell you the address or the name, but we do know that Concentrics
, the same Atlanta-based restaurant development group behind Daniel Island's new mega brewery Dockery's
is opening something downtown.
A Craiglist
ad posted a few days ago says, "Coming soon, from the group that opened Dockery's on Daniel Island, brings to downtown Charleston a new restaurant with a menu focusing heavily on local, sustainable seafood."
A spokesperson for Concentrics confirmed the project adding that Concentrics is not ready to release any further information other than that this will not be a second Dockery’s. It will be a completely different restaurant concept by Concentrics.
The Craigslist ad reveals further that "The wine program highlights boutique producers to complement dishes and a solid craft cocktail and beer program. Hospitality and service will include details of fine dining in an upscale-casual setting." The restaurant is currently hiring all front of house positions as well as line cooks.