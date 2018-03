Restaurant developer behind Dockery's opening downtown concept

instagram.com/dockerysdi

The team behind Dockery's is opening another restaurant downtown

We can't tell you the address or the name, but we do know that Concentrics , the same Atlanta-based restaurant development group behind Daniel Island's new mega brewery Dockery's , is opening something downtown. Craiglist ad posted a few days ago says, "Coming soon, from the group that opened Dockery's on Daniel Island, brings to downtown Charleston a new restaurant with a menu focusing heavily on local, sustainable seafood."A spokesperson for Concentrics confirmed the project adding that Concentrics is not ready to release any further information other than that this will not be a second Dockery’s. It will be a completely different restaurant concept by Concentrics.The Craigslist ad reveals further that "The wine program highlights boutique producers to complement dishes and a solid craft cocktail and beer program. Hospitality and service will include details of fine dining in an upscale-casual setting." The restaurant is currently hiring all front of house positions as well as line cooks.