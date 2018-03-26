Brews Next: Easter means a beer hunt, right?

click to enlarge
If you take your hops as seriously as you take March Madness, then we've got some championship-level beer events happening this week that you need to add to your bracket. Check 'em out below:
Monday
Bend and brew at Frothy Beard
starting at 6:15 p.m. — class plus a pint is only $15.
Tuesday
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts their Old Time Beer Tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the chosen Feb.-March charity Operation Home.
Whether you're more of a Trivial Pursuit fiend or a Candy Land convert, Rusty Bull
's Nerd Night is for you. BYOGames and order a pint starting at 7 p.m.
Don't sleep on Tamale Tuesday
at Charles Towne Fermentory. Desayuno food truck pops up starting at 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Low Tide Brewery hosts smarty pants trivia, Brains and Brews. First place wins a $50 bar tab.
Do you know your Coen brothers movies? Test your skills at Holy City Brewing beginning at 6:30 p.m.
2Nixons brings the ramen
to Craft Conundrum. Bonus: if you ask nice you might just get a soft-shell crab to go with it.
Frothy Beard
hosts Bingo on Wednesday. Be there by 7 p.m. with your Troll doll in hand.
Thursday
Charleston Moves
and the City of Charleston are working to create a "minimum grid" for moving around the Charleston peninsula by bicycle. They'll kick off this effort on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Support some dragon boaters
with your purchase of any food or beverage at POUR Taproom beginning at 7 p.m.
Root Note
food truck dishes up the good stuff at Rusty Bull beginning at 5 p.m.
Friday
Homegrown Brewhouse
is celebrating its 5th anniversary at Commonhouse Aleworks. The shindig will feature the brewhouse's signature beers along with some swag. The party starts at 5 p.m.
Saturday
For $35, you can get two-hours of professional painting instruction instruction while you enjoy Rusty Bull
beers beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
It may be Easter Sunday, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate with some good beer. Charles Towne Fermentory
hosts Desayuno who will be serving Guacamole Deviled Eggs, "Desayuno Benedict", and of course their decadent churro French toast.