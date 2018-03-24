Saturday, March 24, 2018
IHOP finally lands on East Bay Street in old Tsunami space
While I breathe, IHOP
by Kinsey Gidick
on Sat, Mar 24, 2018 at 9:06 PM
We've been chasing the IHOP East Bay Street story for what seems like years now. The International House of Pancakes has been eyeing a Market Street opening since at least 2016.
Well, now all the waffles, omelets, and something called a Tuxedo Pancake Combo you could want can be yours as 215 East Bay St in the former Tsunami — briefly the ill-fated Choice, Eats, & Sips in between
. The lights are on and a huge "We Are Hiring" sign now dons the Maritime Building.
This new IHOP opens three months after the 50 year old West Ashley location shuttered in December. The Hames family ran that spot in 1968, but told P&C that "strict IHOP corporate standards" forced them to make the tough decision to close.
According to an Eater
report earlier this year, this East Bay IHOP will serve the classic menu in addition to offering a to-go coffee bar. That same report said that this location will seat 174 guests and create 120 jobs. For those interested in applying, visit carolinaihop.com.
