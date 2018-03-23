Checking in on Food Truck-O-Rama, Melfi's, and more...

-
Google Maps
-
This is the proposed site of Food Truck-O-Rama on Mount Pleasant Street
Probably about once every three months I'll have a reader ask me, "So, is Bill Murray's Food Truck-o-Rama
still happening?"
As you may recall, three years ago we first reported Murray, Mike Veeck, and Brad Creger's (owners of Rutledge Cab Co.) plan to develop a neighboring lot at 2130 Mt. Pleasant St. into a a food truck hub. A year later, with little movement on the spot, Creger gave us a tour of the space, laying out his grand plans
with an outdoor fenced-in food court with an adjoining second story bar in a retrofitted shipping container. Last summer, we checked in again. Creger said they'd broken ground and had plans to open in late August 2017.
Welp, here we are, March 2018 and still no Food Truck-O-Rama, but good news. Creger says the project is still a go and has just been experiencing normal construction delays. "The city is has been fantastic and supportive," says Creger. "You will see some serious activity very shortly."
But while we're pondering past projects, you might be wondering what's up with a few other forthcoming restaurant concepts.
Chubby Fish
(252 Coming St.), the seafood restaurant we first wrote about last May, is swimming along. In February, Chubby Fish owner Geoff Shyatt emailed to let us know that "The combination of unique renovations and the work done simultaneously on (both Chubby Fish and the short-term rental above us) we finally see the light at the end of the tunnel!" You might have had a taste of Chubby Fish's food during Charleston Wine + Food festival. Chef James London served bites at the Culinary Village in addition to participating in Shucked!
click to enlarge
-
Sam Spence
-
Melfi's will sit at King and Race Streets.
Meanwhile, if you're on social media, you may think Brooks Reitz and Tim Mink's "Roman-ish inspired pizza" spot, Melfi's
(721 King St.), is already open given how much ink has been spilled in national publications. Bon Appetit
and Food & Wine
have both written about the unopened restaurant which will open across the street from the restaurateur's other wildly successful spots, Little Jack's and Leon's — essentially a Bermuda Triangle for my pocketbook. We suspect an early April opening for Melfi's making it the third pizza joint to open on the peninsula in 2018 (joining Uneeda Sicilian and Renzo) — or forth if Nimbo's Pizza beats it.
That's right, Nimbo's
is another pizza concept over in the MUSC district at 161 Rutledge Ave. According to Eater, Halo owner Geoff Chewning is opening the restaurant which, as of a drive by yesterday, looks very close to opening.
Have other questions about forthcoming restaurant projects or want to give us a tip? Email me at kinsey@charlestoncitypaper.com.