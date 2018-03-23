Celebrate the life of Rich Carley Sat. April 28 at Redux

Rich Carley, founder of Charleston Beer Exchange and Edmund's Oast, has died

"He made the world around him brighter"

Rich Carley, the founder of Charleston Beer Exchange, Brewvival, and Edmund's Oast, has died. The 37-year-old had a heart attack in his sleep on Tuesday. Scott Shor, owner of Edmund's Oast restaurant, retail store, and brewery shared the news on Instagram this afternoon.

By Kinsey Gidick

