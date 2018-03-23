Friday, March 23, 2018
Celebrate the life of Rich Carley Sat. April 28 at Redux
Bring a funny story and a few bucks for charity
On Sat. April 28, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., friends of the late Rich Carley, founder of Edmund's Oast and the Charleston Beer Exchange, are invited to celebrate the life of the man some called a "beer visionary"
at a memorial held at Redux Contemporary Art Center. Food and beverages will be provided at this memorial, and guests are asked to bring a funny story about Carley and a few dollars to donate to charity.
Carley, 37-years-old, passed away last week from a heart attack in his sleep. Scott Shor, co-founded of Edmund's Oast and Beer Exchange, spoke to the City Paper about his friend. Still in shock, Shor told CP
, "It feels very much unreal. That's the only reason I'm able to speak is because it doesn't feel real."
