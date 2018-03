Celebrate the life of Rich Carley Sat. April 28 at Redux

A post shared by Edmund's Oast (@edmundsoast) on Mar 23, 2018 at 6:34am PDT

On Sat. April 28, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., friends of the late Rich Carley, founder of Edmund's Oast and the Charleston Beer Exchange, are invited to celebrate the life of the man some called a "beer visionary" at a memorial held at Redux Contemporary Art Center. Food and beverages will be provided at this memorial, and guests are asked to bring a funny story about Carley and a few dollars to donate to charity.Carley, 37-years-old, passed away last week from a heart attack in his sleep. Scott Shor, co-founded of Edmund's Oast and Beer Exchange, spoke to the City Paper about his friend. Still in shock, Shor told, "It feels very much unreal. That's the only reason I'm able to speak is because it doesn't feel real."