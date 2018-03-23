Eat

Friday, March 23, 2018

Celebrate the life of Rich Carley Sat. April 28 at Redux

Bring a funny story and a few bucks for charity

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, Mar 23, 2018 at 11:13 AM

On Sat. April 28, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., friends of the late Rich Carley, founder of Edmund's Oast and the Charleston Beer Exchange, are invited to celebrate the life of the man some called a "beer visionary" at a memorial held at Redux Contemporary Art Center. Food and beverages will be provided at this memorial, and guests are asked to bring a funny story about Carley and a few dollars to donate to charity.
Rich Carley, the founder of Charleston Beer Exchange, Brewvival, and Edmund's Oast, has died. The 37-year-old had a heart attack in his sleep on Tuesday. Scott Shor, owner of Edmund's Oast restaurant, retail store, and brewery shared the news on Instagram this afternoon.
Carley, 37-years-old, passed away last week from a heart attack in his sleep. Scott Shor, co-founded of Edmund's Oast and Beer Exchange, spoke to the City Paper about his friend. Still in shock, Shor told CP, "It feels very much unreal. That's the only reason I'm able to speak is because it doesn't feel real."
Event Details Celebrate the Life of Rich Carley
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., April 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Benefits + Fundraisers
