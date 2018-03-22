20 Charleston chicken and waffle dishes to devour in honor of Sunday's International Waffle Day

click to enlarge Provided/File

Rarebit (L-R), Lowcountry Bistro, and Graze have the chix-n-waffs you need

This Sun. March 25 is International Waffle Day according to our calculations, which means, of course, that it's time for a chicken and waffles roundup. The pinnacle of sweet and savory, this dish is best consumed with extra syrup, hot sauce, and a carafe of mimosas. Find out who serves what, then clear your schedule for the ultimate Sunday Funday. Can't wait? There are plenty of spots that offer these chicken lickin plates every day.



The Alley is offering their famous chicken and waffle sliders with cayenne maple syrup for just $3 all day on Sunday.





The Rarebit serves their buttermilk fried chicken and waffles with syrup and honey butter for $12.





Head to any of Kickin’ Chicken’ location for breaded Kickin’ Nuggets and waffles with a side of bacon for $9.50.





The Early Bird Diner proudly displays their chicken and waffles at the top of their breakfast menu, listed at $12.





At brunch, Poogan’s Porch serves chicken with a sweet potato waffle and sorghum butter for $14.





Lowcountry Bistro offers a bone-in chicken atop a vanilla and bacon cornbread waffle for $16 ($21 at dinner).





At either breakfast or dinner, for $12, Page’s Okra Grill has chicken and waffles filled with sausage, roasted sweet corn, sharp cheddar cheese, and diced jalapenos.





Is it a sandwich? Is it chicken and waffles? Kitchen 208’s Belle Gem, featured on Food Network’s “Ginormous Food,” is a little bit of both with a piece of crispy buttermilk fried chicken between two bacon Belgian waffles. Grab one for only $10.





Iron Dog Diner offers classic chicken and waffles with honey butter, syrup, and hot sauce for $10.75.





If it’s brunch time, Macintosh can satisfy your chicken and waffles cravings for $14.





Graze offers chicken and waffles for both lunch ($12) and dinner ($16).





Boxcar Betty’s “Chicken ‘Not So Waffle’” chicken sandwich may not have waffles, but it certainly has the chicken and waffles taste, completely with bacon jam and maple syrup.





Bohemian Bull’s chicken is paired with a red velvet waffle for just $11.





Head to Another Broken Egg for their chicken and waffles drizzled with a chipotle honey for $10.99.



Eli’s Table is spicing up the traditional favorite with a sweet potato waffle, cinnamon butter, and a bacon maple glaze for $14.





For $13, try Black Magic Cafe’s chicken and waffles served with a house-made pecan butter, honey sriracha, and bourbon syrup.



More of a pancake person? Blossom has you covered with their chicken and pancakes. Enjoy pecan fried chicken breast and pancakes served with maple syrup for $10.





Try Marina Variety Store’s Down South Chicken and Waffles, served with syrup, sausage gravy, or honey mustard, for just $12.99.





For brunch, Bay Street Biergarten has chicken and waffles with smoked bacon loin, green tomato jam, and hickory syrup for $13. You better get it while it’s hot because brunch at the Biergarten is only on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



