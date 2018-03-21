Two Maurice's barbecue sauces recalled due to undeclared wheat and soy ingredients

click to enlarge
Two sauces produced by Piggie Park Enterprises have been recalled
Four years after his passing, Columbia's late segregationist pitmaster Maurice Bessinger
continues to stir up trouble. Yesterday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled two sauces by the brand he founded, Piggie Park Enterprise Inc.
According to the FDA, the recall is due to an Allergy Alert on undeclared wheat and soy used in two 'honey' sauces produced by the brand labeled "Southern Gold
" and "Carolina Gold
."
In its recalls, the FDA says Piggie Park failed to declare the inclusion of wheat and soy in its sauces, a hazard for "people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy" who "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."
The recall includes all two years of product, meaning all 18 oz. clear bottles of the sauces manufactured between March 11, 2016 and March 11, 2018.
In addition to being sold in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, the sauces are distributed nationwide through Flying Pig shipping service.
Individuals who have purchased the sauces in the past two years can return them for a full refund for returning them by contacting the company at 1-800-628-4273 Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. EST.