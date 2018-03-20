Escape the city at the second annual Taste of Bulls Bay this Sat. March 24

click to enlarge
Downtown parking situation
got you down? Well, if you're craving good eats, live music, communal cheer (and plenty of parking), hop in the car. We know a place out in the country where meters are mute and $5 will get you a hell of a lot more than a few hours crammed into a dark garage.
The second annual Taste of Bulls Bay, presented by the Bulls Bay Chamber of Commerce, celebrates the culinary heritage of the Lowcountry this Sat. March 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Sewee Outpost
.
If you've ever made a road trip headed north on 17, chances are you've passed the Outpost, located within The Bulls Bay historic passage between the Charleston and Myrtle Beach metro areas. According to the Bulls Bay Chamber of Commerce press release, "the area has long been known as the source of the world's best oysters and is also home to one of the largest remaining shrimp boat fleets that bring their fresh catch to local markets and the skilled local chefs of some of the finest restaurants in the Lowcountry."
The Taste of Bulls Bay will be a "melting pot" of local chefs committed to showcasing their best dishes in an area known for its "tasty mom and pop restaurants, hole-in-the-wall dives, and skilled caterers." Expect an abundance of bivalves, of course, as well as fare from vendors like Sewee Restaurant who will serve up She Crab soup, hushpuppies, shrimp boil, Frogmore stew, and banana pudding.
In addition to the eats, there will be live music from Awendaw Y'all, Finnegan Bell, and Hans Wenzel & the Eighty Sixers. Entry is only $5.