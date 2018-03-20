Charleston's nearest Shake Shack is about to be 90 miles closer with Charlotte opening

We've begged Union Square Hospitality Group CEO Danny Meyer to bring a Shake Shack
to Charleston — don't tell me you didn't see that tweet
, Danny — but our Shake-less shack of city continues to be overlooked. Even with Meyer's recent visit to Charleston to headline Charleston Wine + Food 2017's The Business of Food talk, the Best City in the South, according to Southern Living's
2018 The South's Best superlatives, wasn't good enough to turn his sights on opening one here.
Not so for Atlanta. The metropolis claims two Shake Shacks with locations at Perimeter Mall and bougie Buckhead which has meant that up until next month, the shortest trip to get your ShakeSauce™ on was 299 miles away.
Not so come April. Charlotte is getting its own Shake Shack and The Charlotte Agenda
reports that it's the city's most anticipated restaurant opening of 2018.
"Recently, we surveyed out 32,000 daily Agenda newsletter subscribers about which grand opening they were most excited about. No. 1 was Shake Shack. It wasn’t even close. Shake Shack received 55% more votes than Whole Foods Uptown which came in as the #2 grand opening Charlotte is most excited about," Charlotte Agenda's Ted Williams writes.
Shake Shack will open in Charlotte's Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte — the same shopping center as Co. in April.