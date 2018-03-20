Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A limited number of stand-alone Pass the Peas tickets will go on sale Fri. March 23
Peas don't pass this up
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Tue, Mar 20, 2018 at 12:42 PM
click to enlarge
The second annual High Water Festival (April 21-22) is sold-out, but there's still a chance to be a part of the totally dope Shovels and Rope curated celebration of "music, food, and libations."
While the Pass the Peas
Sat. and Sun. brunch events typically can only be purchased by High Water Fest ticket holders, this Fri. March 23 starting at 10 a.m. regular old Joes and Janes can order tickets for the Sat. April 21 or Sun. April 22 sessions.
For $150 (plus fees) Pass the Peas attendees feast on Southern cuisine, family style, on the lawn of Quarters H at Riverfront Park from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before the music acts take the stage. Saturday's chef lineup features Jacques Larson of Obstinate Daughter and Wild Olive, Kevin Getzewich of One Broad Street, and Matt Connelly of EVO. Sunday chefs include Emily Hahn of The Getaway, Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott's BBQ, and Carrie Moray of Callie's Hot Little Biscuit. Tickets include the coursed meal plus alcohol; a portion of proceeds benefit The Green Heart Project, a community-based volunteer organization that integrates school farms as outdoor classrooms.
Use this link
Friday morning to snag a ticket before they're all gone.
Tags: High Water Festival, Riverfront Park, Pass the Peas, Jacques Larson, Kevin Getzewich, Matt Connelly, Emily Hahn, Rodney Scott, Carrie Moray, Image