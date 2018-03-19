What's Poppin': 18 foodie events to attend in Charleston this week

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user Susanne Nilsson
March seems to be going out like a lion, instead of a lamb, this go-round. If gray skies and shifting temps and Daylight Savings hangovers (still) have you groggy, fear not, there's a pop-up for that. From 'za to mezcal to special multi-course dinners featuring seasonal fare, there's plenty going on this week to keep your mind off of mercurial Mother Nature. Check out all the tasty happenings below:
Tuesday
From 5 to 10 p.m. Dough Boyz Pizza
pops up at 492. Feast on pies from Evan Romano and 492's Josh Keeler, plus pasta, porchetta, wood-fired clams, a meatball grinder, bomboloni, and more. Reservations are encouraged.
Short Grain
continues its Tuesday pop-up series at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. starting at 5 p.m.
Pancito & Lefty hosts a Mezcal Vago
dinner from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with the Brand Ambassador from Oaxaca, Mexico Francisco Terrazas. Listen to the story of Mezcal Vago while tasting three selections of the small batch Mezcal paired with three courses from the kitchen.
Wednesday
2Nixons
pops up at Craft Conundrum from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Mercantile and Mash hosts a Rosé S'il Vous Plait
wine social starting at 5:30 p.m. Local jewelry designer BR Designs, will be onsite with handcrafted clay and naturally dyed wooden and leather bracelets, rings, earrings, and necklaces.
Thursday
The Park Cafe hosts their monthly family meal
starting at 6:30 p.m. This month's theme is "throwback Thursday," so expect to feast on five courses of favorite dishes from over the years.
More of a cider sipper than a beer guzzler? You're in luck — head to Cafe Craft
in North Chuck for a cider and chocolate pairing featuring Carolina Apple with a caramel sea salt truffle, an IPA cider with a cinnamon truffle, pear cider with a pear truffle, and cider rose with a black raspberry truffle.
Merc and Mash says you better "turnip for a pop-up you can't beet." From 6 to 9 p.m. "eat your f'n veggies"
with Greg Gettles
.
Friday
Head to goat.sheep.cow.north
starting at 5:30 p.m for the holy trinity: oysters, pearls, and rose. Mother daughter team Mindy and Michelle of Lorenza Wine join the g.s.c.n. team for a "double dose of girl power." Seaborn Oyster Co. will be shucking local oysters, and McCarus Beverage will also be pouring bubbles and more rose.
Chef David Schuttenberg continues his Kwei Fei
residency at The Daily from 6 p.m. til midnight.
Laura Alberts Tasteful Option
s hosts a four course sommelier series dinner themed as a drive through Spain, France, and Italy on highway E70. Dishes will include Godello poached sea scallops with caramelized granny smith apples and a shaved Brussels sprout salad paired with Avancia Cuvee de O Godello, '16; smoked beef carpaccio with herb parmesan crostini, sauce gribiche, and toasted almonds paired with Sierra Cantabria, Rioja,'14; a mint and thyme cured Norwegian salmon with hibiscus tea broth, and pickled Maitake mushrooms paired with Clos la Coutale, Cahors Malbec '12; a coffee crusted duck confit with dried cherry demi, saffron polenta, sauteed broccoli rabe, and fried potato crisp paired with Ceretto, Barbaresco, '13; and a raisin walnut spice cake with caramelized black mission figs, and creme anglaise paired with Montresor, Acinum, Valpolicella Ripasso, '15.
Saturday
Put some First Name Basis
'za in your face hole at Tradesman Brewing from noon to 6 p.m.
Rebel Taqueria
pops up at Munkle Brewing for the first time starting at 5 p.m.
Reserve a spot at the lovely Oyster Shed at Leon's for a guest chef series dinner
featuring the culinary talents of Alison Roman. Dishes will be served family style, inspired by Roman's book, Dining In
. Menu items range from little neck clams to turmeric roasted carrots to salted butter and chocolate chunk shortbread. The meal begins at 6 p.m.
Get your late night cheesy pizza fix — The Dough Boyz
sling the good stuff at Bar Mash from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday
Pop into Bay Street Biergarten with your pooch for their Puppies and Pints
brunch starting at 11 a.m.
The New Gullah Supper Club
aims to unite people from different walks of life with Chef Kardea Brown preparing her Southern, Gullah-inspired cuisine with a contemporary twist. From 5 to 7 p.m on Edisto Island enjoy Brown's menu of a Southern smorgasboard (with think homemade pimento cheese, fruit, bread, and pickled veggies), a seafood salad roll, fried fish and chicken, and peach cobbler hand pie.
While you may typically frequent Fat Hen for the Southern/French cuisine, this Sunday you can expect to tuck into some bivalves. The Hen's oyster roast starts at 5:30 p.m. with a portion of proceeds going to the St. John's High Scholarship, an organization created to benefit students of St. John's.