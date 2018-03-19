Eat

Monday, March 19, 2018

Brews Next: 20 Charleston beer events coming up this week

March 19-25

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Mar 19, 2018 at 3:16 PM

City of North Charleston
  • City of North Charleston
If you're one of the five people on earth who didn't drink too much green beer on Saturday, you're probably ready for a cold one right about now. If you overdid the Guinness and Irish car bombs, well, take a day, maybe, then check out this list. We've got everything from yoga to painting to trivia and an anniversary to boot. Get all the frothy facts below:

Monday

If your mantra is "drink more beer," then get like Gumby and head to Frothy Beard for Bendy Brewksi Yoga starting at 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Baker AZ visits Frothy Beard for a Chicka Chicka Cheesecake pairing featuring cucumber thyme wheat with a lime cheesecake, Sip Sip Pass IPA with an orange cheesecake, Maltese Falcon brown ale with a caramel pecan cheesecake, and 100 Cups of Coffee porter with tiramisu cheesecake.

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Charles Towne Fermentory channel your inner Picasso for Paints and Pints.

Nerd out and bring your favorite board games, dice, and card games to Rusty Bull Brewing starting at 7 p.m.

It's Old Time Tuesday Beer Tasting at Edmund's Oast Exchange starting at 5:30 p.m.; all proceeds benefit Operation Home.

Wednesday

Drink for a cause at Rusty Bull's Mentor Madness event; for $15, receive a taco plate from Rebel Taqueria, a donation to the Be a Mentor program, plus Be a Mentor Madness Games like a bracket challenge and a free throw contest. Drink up because the brewery will also be donating a percentage of all beer sold to the nonprofit.

Think while you drink at Low Tide's Brains and Brews trivia night starting at 7 p.m.

Get your snark on at Oak Road Brewery during Cards Against Humanity night starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday

It's Trivia with Friends at Frothy from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. join the Park Circle Pacers for a Thirstday Beer Run at Commonhouse Aleworks.

Friday

Kick off your weekend at Frothy with pints, Zombie Bob's pizza, and music from Wayward Sailor.

Craft Conundrum and Rebel Taqueria team up for Latin Nights starting at 5 p.m. — feast on tacos, quesadillas, and specials from Chef Matt Priede.

Saturday

Frothy celebrates five years of solid brews all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be food and drink specials, vendors, and music from Finnegan and the Order of the Maltese Falcon.

Ghost Monkey holds yoga and beer starting at 10:15 a.m. and then hosts a parking lot concert from 3 to 7 p.m. with jams from Hope Griffin Music, Galactic Groove Company, and Backwater Stills, along with eats from Roti Rolls.

Itinerant Literate travels to Two Blokes Brewing for Brews and Books starting at noon.

Paint a Lowcountry scene — an oak lined roadway — at Holy City Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m. with Wine and Canvas. This is a two-person project, so bring your most artistic partner and get creative while sipping brews.

Sunday

Sunday funday at Holy City with yoga starting at 10 a.m. and brunch starting at 11.

Make brunch and beer a priority starting at 10 a.m. at Charles Towne Fermentory with Desayuno food truck.

Close out the weekend with some bingo at Oak Road Brewery starting at 3 p.m.

