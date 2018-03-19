Brews Next: 20 Charleston beer events coming up this week

If you're one of the five people on earth who didn't drink too much green beer on Saturday, you're probably ready for a cold one right about now. If you overdid the Guinness and Irish car bombs, well, take a day, maybe, then check out this list. We've got everything from yoga to painting to trivia and an anniversary to boot. Get all the frothy facts below:
Monday
If your mantra is "drink more beer," then get like Gumby and head to Frothy Beard for Bendy Brewksi Yoga
starting at 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Baker AZ visits Frothy Beard for a Chicka Chicka Cheesecake
pairing featuring cucumber thyme wheat with a lime cheesecake, Sip Sip Pass IPA with an orange cheesecake, Maltese Falcon brown ale with a caramel pecan cheesecake, and 100 Cups of Coffee porter with tiramisu cheesecake.
From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Charles Towne Fermentory channel your inner Picasso for Paints and Pints
.
Nerd out and bring your favorite board games, dice, and card games to Rusty Bull
Brewing starting at 7 p.m.
It's Old Time Tuesday Beer Tasting
at Edmund's Oast Exchange starting at 5:30 p.m.; all proceeds benefit Operation Home.
Wednesday
Drink for a cause at Rusty Bull's Mentor Madness
event; for $15, receive a taco plate from Rebel Taqueria, a donation to the Be a Mentor program, plus Be a Mentor Madness Games like a bracket challenge and a free throw contest. Drink up because the brewery will also be donating a percentage of all beer sold to the nonprofit.
Think while you drink at Low Tide's Brains and Brews
trivia night starting at 7 p.m.
Get your snark on at Oak Road Brewery
during Cards Against Humanity night starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday
It's Trivia with Friends
at Frothy from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. join the Park Circle Pacers for a Thirstday Beer Run
at Commonhouse Aleworks.
Friday
Kick off your weekend at Frothy with pints, Zombie Bob's pizza, and music from Wayward Sailor
.
Craft Conundrum and Rebel Taqueria team up for Latin Nights
starting at 5 p.m. — feast on tacos, quesadillas, and specials from Chef Matt Priede.
Saturday
Frothy celebrates five years
of solid brews all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be food and drink specials, vendors, and music from Finnegan and the Order of the Maltese Falcon.
Ghost Monkey holds yoga and beer
starting at 10:15 a.m. and then hosts a parking lot concert
from 3 to 7 p.m. with jams from Hope Griffin Music, Galactic Groove Company, and Backwater Stills, along with eats from Roti Rolls.
Itinerant Literate travels to Two Blokes Brewing for Brews and Books
starting at noon.
Paint a Lowcountry scene — an oak lined roadway — at Holy City Brewing
from 4 to 6 p.m. with Wine and Canvas. This is a two-person project, so bring your most artistic partner and get creative while sipping brews.
Sunday funday
Sunday
at Holy City with yoga starting at 10 a.m. and brunch starting at 11.
Make brunch and beer a priority starting at 10 a.m. at Charles Towne Fermentory with Desayuno
food truck.
Close out the weekend with some bingo
at Oak Road Brewery starting at 3 p.m.