Prohibition Savannah crushes world record for most Irish Coffees sold in one day

While Charleston was just beginning to start its St. Patrick's Day pre-game rituals, Savannah was already well in its cups and at Prohibition Savannah, breaking records. The new sister restaurant to King Street's Prohibition on Thurs. March 15 blew away the world record for most Irish Coffees sold in one day.
According to Savannah Morning News
, between 11 a.m. and 9:20 p.m., Prohibition Savannah sold 2,223 Irish Coffees beating the Buena Vista Cafe in San Francisco's long held record of 2,000 Irish Coffees per day.
The effort was done in partnership with United Distributors and The Dubliner Irish Whiskey to raise money for the Savannah Firefighters Association’s Fallen Firefighters Fund.
“We are Irish, and at the heart of bringing Prohibition here is supporting the Savannah community. When we learned about the unmet needs of the local firefighters, we knew we had to take action,” Prohibition co-owner James Walsh told the paper. “The St. Patrick’s Day celebration made this the prime opportunity for us to give back to the firefighters who sacrifice every day for us all and beat the world record for Irish coffees sold.”
We're told Savannah hotels were ordering 200 Irish coffees at a time to go and the restaurant set up a satellite Irish Coffee bar to meet the demand.
According to a WSAV news, funds will help one firefighter get treatment for brain from exposure in the line of duty.