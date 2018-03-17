167 Raw buys old Il Cortile Del Re building, plans move

We couldn’t be more excited to announce that we are officially the proud new owners of 193 King Street and will be moving to our new home in early 2019! We are overwhelmed with gratitude for our supremely dedicated team and the unwavering support of our guests. We still love our tiny space at 289 East Bay Street which will remain a part of the 167Raw family–more details to come. Cheers!

A post shared by 167 Raw (@167_raw) on Mar 16, 2018 at 2:07pm PDT