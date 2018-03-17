167 Raw buys old Il Cortile Del Re building, plans move

After sitting empty for three years, the former Il Cortile Del Re
space finally has a new owner. Jesse Sandole, owner of 167 Raw, tells City Paper
"We are extremely excited to announce that we are now officially the new owners of 193 King St. This will be our new home base for 167 Raw-Charleston."
167 Raw opened as a tiny, seven-seat East Bay seafood market and counter location in July 2014, extending Sandole's family business started in Cape Cod. With oysters on the half shell, decadent lobster rolls, and plenty of fresh scallops and clams to take home, 167 quickly caught fire with lines outside the front door becoming an everyday occurrence.
-
Jonathan Bonek
-
167 Raw will move from its tiny space on East Bay to King Street
The addition of a charming, again tiny, outdoor patio helped give 167 Raw some much needed additional seats. However ongoing legal issues with neighbors regarding the easements nixed the patio last summer.
No such issues should be had at 193 King St. The restaurant space features an interior patio courtyard and in full length windows that open to the street in the main dining room. Sandole has yet to share how he plans to take advantage of his new floorplan, but there will certainly be more space. The 1840 building
's retail space is 2,509 square feet with an additional 784 square feet of outdoor space.
As for the old location, Sandole says "289 East Bay street will remain a part of the 167Raw family and will reemerge as a new concept after we are through our transition. We'll be working diligently on our renovation in the coming months and hope to be open on King Street around this time next spring."