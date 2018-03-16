Eat

Friday, March 16, 2018

Maudell Grayson expands her Dell'z empire to James Island's Gold's Gym

Going for the Gold

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Fri, Mar 16, 2018 at 11:46 AM

...because it needs to be shown that Women in the SAME industry can SUPPORT each other. Wendy of @juicejointcharleston occupied this space before us & stopped by to show some love as we now take on the space @goldsgym_jamesisland ...this is a reminder that there's no need to compete with each other..theres enough love for EVERYONE to win! You can find Juice Joint mobile on Folly or at the Farmers Market. You can NOW grab your Dellz when you're on James Island as well! Spread the word! Cheers to women supporting each other! 😍😘😙 . . . . . #eatdellz #juicejointcharleston #eat #womeninbusiness #win #entrepreneurs #cheflife #fitness #jamesisland #healthyfood #gym #eatclean #restaurantowners #meatfriendly #plantbased #protein #vegan #women

A post shared by Dellz On The Macon (@dellzonthemacon) on


Maudell "Dell" Grayson's smoothies, salads, and wraps are now available on James Island. The restaurateur, who recently opened North Charleston's Dell'z on the Macon with her daughter Smarel Brown, has expanded her empire to Folly Road opening her third location in the James Island Gold's Gym.

"I was here trying to workout and saw the space was empty," Grayson says of the serendipitous expansion into the location formerly occupied by the Juice Joint. "I talked to the lady who owns the gym and said 'I'd love to serve my food here.'" A year later, Grayson got a call back. 
Related Dell'z on The Macon brings more vegan options to North Charleston: "Eat so that you may live"
Dell'z on The Macon brings more vegan options to North Charleston
"Eat so that you may live"
Maudell Grayson and her daughter Smarel have been building a loyal following for eight years with Dellz restaurants.
By Kinsey Gidick
Eat
"It's gonna be mostly all the wraps we have and the juices and smoothies. It's a different atmosphere. We're not doing the big bowls," she says of the stripped down menu.

And it's important to note, you don't have to be a Gold's member to get your Dell'z fix. Grayson says there's a separate entrance non-members can use.

Dell'z is currently open Mon.-Fri. 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sat. from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday's schedule is still be determined.
Location Details Gold's Gym
1291 Folly Rd.
James Island
Charleston, SC
(843) 853-4653
General Location
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS