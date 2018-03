Maudell Grayson expands her Dell'z empire to James Island's Gold's Gym

Maudell "Dell" Grayson's smoothies, salads, and wraps are now available on James Island. The restaurateur, who recently opened North Charleston's Dell'z on the Macon with her daughter Smarel Brown, has expanded her empire to Folly Road opening her third location in the James Island Gold's Gym."I was here trying to workout and saw the space was empty," Grayson says of the serendipitous expansion into the location formerly occupied by the Juice Joint. "I talked to the lady who owns the gym and said 'I'd love to serve my food here.'" A year later, Grayson got a call back."It's gonna be mostly all the wraps we have and the juices and smoothies. It's a different atmosphere. We're not doing the big bowls," she says of the stripped down menu.And it's important to note, you don't have to be a Gold's member to get your Dell'z fix. Grayson says there's a separate entrance non-members can use.Dell'z is currently open Mon.-Fri. 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sat. from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday's schedule is still be determined.