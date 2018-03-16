Betty's Eatery starts serving milkshakes, burgers, and nostalgia on Monday

click to enlarge Ruta Elvikyte

Kelly and Tony Chu may be best known for their West Ashley Chinese restaurant Red Orchids, but they have a deep love of American classics."We wanted to create a non-Asian comfort food place. Breakfast and Southern food is so comforting, so we redid the Aya's space and made it Betty's," says Kelly.Betty's, in the Whole Foods shopping center, takes over the Chu's previous restaurant, Aya Cookhouse, which closed last May. Now, instead of shrimp rangoons and Vietnamese salad, the couple is serving milkshakes, sundaes, burgers, and classic club sandwiches in the space.Kelly, who also runs Cirsea, the couple's award-winning gelato brand, says their goal with Betty's is to give diners a taste of nostalgia."The way I make Cirsea is to bring that childhood memory when people taste something. When people close their eyes and take a bite I want them to say this is how I remember it. That’s our goal."To that end, Betty's will be open for breakfast and lunch beginning this Mon. March 19-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.