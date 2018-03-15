Learn how to eat healthy (and local) at these upcoming events

click to enlarge
Learn how to make THIS at tomorrow's Ramen and Rose.
We've waxed poetic about the foodie town that is Charleston, but we all know that the fried stuff, the buttery stuff, the creamy stuff... isn't all that good for you (moderation, y'all). Kickstart your diet's spring cleaning with these upcoming cooking classes, and book luncheon. Pasta included — guilt, not.
Ramen and Rose
If taking a cooking class from a nutritionist sounds like a major buzzkill, then Ashley Galloway-Thomas' Ramen and Rose class, held this Fri. March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Duvall Catering's Kitchen in North Charleston, may not be for you. But! If you're like us and try to eat healthy(ish) while still eatin' good, then this class sounds pretty damn fun.
For $45 you'll learn how to make Galloway-Thomas' take on ramen, influenced by her visits to ramen shops in Kyoto, Arashiyama, and Tokyo last year. Galloway-Thomas is the creator of The Fresh Beet,
her nutrition-focused company that focuses on creating "happy plate" diets, a.ka. ones that are nutritionally balanced and satisfying.
Evening in Tuscany
Next Wed. March 21 at 5:30 p.m. head over to Mt. Pleasant's Kitchen & Company for Laurie Richardone's Evening in Tuscany cooking demo. If that sounds like an evening of decadence, let us just tell ya that Richardone is a gluten-free expert. Yep, that means making tasty riffs on classic Italian dishes — without all that pesky gluten.
For $75 you'll learn tips, tricks, and techniques for cooking up healthy Italian dishes (five to be exact), like shiitake mushroom risotto. Learn more about Richardone and her cooking classes (she'll be holding "The Provencal Table" on Sat. April 14) online.
Oh yeah, this class is BYOB your fave drinks.
Lunch with Charlotte Caldwell
Join author Charlotte Caldwell at No. 5 Faber St. for a lunch and book discussion of her latest book, The Faces of Local Food: Celebrating the People Who Feed Us
. The lunch is held on Thurs. March 22 at 12 p.m. and tickets ($31/lunch, $76/lunch and book) can be purchased online
.
The Faces of Local Food
tells the stories of local farmers, fishermen, ranchers, chefs, and retailers.