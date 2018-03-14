Wellness Wednesday: 6 farmers markets to put on your radar 

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user Gemma Billings
It's officially the second day of Spring, which means there's no better time for a little soul cleansing. This Wellness Wednesday, we wanted to outline six killer farmers markets to keep on your radar, because is there anything better for the soul than fresh veggies and artisan goods? We didn't think so. Oh, and the big daddy of farmers markets, Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square, opens up April 14. We'll keep you posted on all the juicy (literally!) details for that, but in the meantime, here are some fresh finds to fuel ya.
Johns Island Farmers Market
The Johns Island farmers market is open year-round every Sat. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2024 Academy Road on the campus of Charleston Collegiate School. Participating farmers include Spade & Clover (specializing in seasonal produce and flowers), Wishbone Heritage Farms (offering beef, turkey, pork, and eggs), The Hydroponic Harvest (featuring speciality produce and hot peppers), and many more.
Artisans range from Counter Cheese Caves to Nelly's Truffles to Mama Yim's kimchi. While you shop, snack on eats from food trucks like Charleston Caribbean Creole, Pep Rolls, and Semilla. The best part of this year-round healthy hub? Last year, market operators Frasier Block and Blue Laughters launched a Truth and Transparency campaign
, which means that when you go buy produce from the JIFM, if it says it's from the island, it is. And if it's from outside of Charleston? Well, Block and Laughters will make sure it's properly labeled.
Pacific Box & Crate Market
If you're looking for another year-round Saturday morning market, the multi-use Pacific Box & Crate facility located on King Street extension plays host to a variety of vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participating farmers and artisans include Ambrose Family Farm, Lowland Farms, City Roots, Green Grocer, Storey Farms, Counter Cheese Caves, Butcher & Bee Bakery, and Tarvin Seafood. While you're there, grab lunch from one of the current Workshop stalls: Slice Co., Pink Bellies, Sambar, Juan Luis, and Fowl Mouth. Celadon Sunday Flea & Farmers Market
For anyone looking for killer home decor, the locally owned and operated Celadon furniture and lifestyle store has the ottomans, rugs, and headboards you dream of. They aren't cheap, though, which is why the monthly flea market held at the Celadon Warehouse is an HGTV fanatic's nirvana. Peruse the super marked down and still lovely home goods in the spacious warehouse space, then check out the more than 65 vendors outside.
This Sun. March 25 is the first market of the season — bring the kiddos for face painting and jump castles and stick around for free beer (for those of age), food from Coastal Crust, Spun Charleston, and BKeDSHoP Donuts. Legare Farms will be onsite with fresh produce, and there will be live music from Dallas Baker + Friends. Sunday's vendors include Urban Izzy, Glass Eco Surfaces, Barracuda Moon Jewelry, Stitchy Things, Annabelle's Pajamas, and many more.
Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
We've been singing the praises of the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market for as long as we can remember. Located behind the Pour House, the market is about as laid-back and boho as you get — vendors proffer healing crystals, mutts sniff at organic dog treats, and tots sway to the sounds of Kanika Kay Kay Moore and the Motown Throwdown while parents sip on cheap and boozy Bloodys. It's heaven, OK?
This Sunday
, show up at 10 a.m for a class with Evolve Yoga, then grab a snack from a variety of food trucks like Root Note and Dave N' Dubs, produce from Lowcountry Grocery, and goodies from vendors like Macramade by Marie, Alice's White Rabbit Co., and Fresh and Tart. Summers Corner Farmers Market
The first market at 1609 Beech Hill Road in Summerville will be next Thurs. March 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. and will run the last Thursday of every month through June.
This market will feature vendors including Butter Me Up, Cinnamon Rolls and Cakes by Melissa, Coastal Coffee Roasters, Gruber Farms, KB's Unique Creations, King of Pops, Lamp and Linen, One at a Time Sewing, P & M Creations, Rina's Kitchen, Silhouette Man — John Martin, Stack's Nursery, Southern Naturals, and Three Oaks Farm.
Rolled Quesadillas food truck will be onsite and The Old Tickers provide entertainment for market goers.
McClellanville Land & Sea
Launched last summer, McClellanville Land & Sea farmers market is back this year on Sat. April 7 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is located at 1369 Pinckney St. in McClellanville, and features local growers, bakers, makers, and more.
According to the most recent issue of Natural Awakenings Magazine
, the market is a nonprofit founded by Adelaide Bates, who saw issues in the food desert that is the Bulls Bay area when she was growing up. An "inspirational family trip to New England" inspired Bates to launch McClellanville's farmers market.