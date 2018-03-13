What's Poppin': Grab a beer and these bites this week

click to enlarge Castejons Instagram

The couple recently served this Canary Island slider at Charles Towne Fermentory.

What is popping this week, my friends? Well we have the usual suspects in some less than usual places.Tues. March 135 p.m.Edmund's OastShort Grain starts its Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. residency tonight at 5 p.m. Shuai hasn't teased any specifics today on the 'gram, but come on, you know it's gonna be good.Thurs. March 155-8 p.m.Between Brew Cellar and Commonhouse AleworksCheeseburgers and avocado burgers are on tap next to multiple taps on Thursday as Pub Fare sets up camp between Brew Cellar and Commonouse Aleworks in park Circle.Fri. March 165 p.m.Ghost Monkey BreweryOn Friday, head to Ghost Monkey for a taste of Castejons. Recent menu items from this couple have included a bocadillo de carne sandwich with slow-cooked beef, manchego cheese, homemade pickles, and roasted peppers in addition to a Canary Island slider. While we have no idea what that is, it sounds worth checking out.