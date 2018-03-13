What's Poppin': Grab a beer and these bites this week

click to enlarge
Castejons Instagram
The couple recently served this Canary Island slider at Charles Towne Fermentory.
What is popping this week, my friends? Well we have the usual suspects in some less than usual places.
Short Grain
Tues. March 13
5 p.m.
Edmund's Oast
Short Grain starts its Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. residency tonight at 5 p.m. Shuai hasn't teased any specifics today on the 'gram, but come on, you know it's gonna be good.
Pub Fare
Thurs. March 15
5-8 p.m.
Between Brew Cellar and Commonhouse Aleworks
Cheeseburgers and avocado burgers are on tap next to multiple taps on Thursday as Pub Fare sets up camp between Brew Cellar and Commonouse Aleworks in park Circle.
The Castejons Pop-Up
Fri. March 16
5 p.m.
Ghost Monkey Brewery
On Friday, head to Ghost Monkey for a taste of Castejons. Recent menu items from this couple have included a bocadillo de carne sandwich with slow-cooked beef, manchego cheese, homemade pickles, and roasted peppers in addition to a Canary Island slider. While we have no idea what that is, it sounds worth checking out.