One Broad throws pre-game party Tuesday ahead of march to City Hall in protest of the parking meter increase

Let's not get it twisted, local service industry employees
are pissed about the proposed doubling of local parking meter fees. As we reported in December
, the city of Charleston plans to increase the hourly rate to $2 and extend the enforcement period to 10 p.m. And tonight many F&B members plan to voice their concerns at City Council today.
But not before some pre-game at One Broad Street. The restaurant is offering $2 cocktails and beers at 4 p.m. before marching to City Hall.
"Join us for a pre party and march to city hall for the increased parking meter rates. Till 10pm come on maaaan $2 an hour say whaaa," an Instagram post on the restaurant's page reads.
One Broad owner Mike Ray (who also owns Normandy Farms) says they decided to host the party because "$2 should be how much you pay for a drink, not parking."
Ray sees the fee increase as not only a problem for workers but for guests who would have to feed a meter in the midst of trying to dine downtown at night.
"Running the meter until 10 p.m. is absurd. You can't have both," he says.
Thus the party. Ray says the the beer and cocktail deals apply to the entire beverage menu, so even if you're not looking to raise a meter fuss, you might want to park it at One Broad this afternoon to enjoy the deal.