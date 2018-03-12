Holy City Brewing plans expansion on four-acre space on Noisette Creek

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

The silo will hold the brewery's base malt

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Just beyond the industrial remnants of the former Public Works space is Noisette Creek

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Holy City plans to turn an onsite shelter into an event space

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Nemitz hopes the expanded brewing system will allow Holy City to get back to playing with flavors, a hallmark of the brewery

Holy City Brewing owners Joel Carl and Sean Nemitz have come a long way since their days brewing with a MacGyvered 15-gallon all-grain pilot system made from spare bike parts. Thanks to beers like Washout Wheat and Pluff Mud Porter, the North Charleston brewery has seen huge growth today brewing 6,000 barrels a year with a staff that's reached 30-people strong. But all that success has its drawbacks."For the life of us, we just couldn't figure out a way to make more at our current space. There's no room," says Nemitz.But that's about to change. Thanks to the purchase of 1021 Aragon St. in North Charleston, Holy City will soon be moving to a 20,000 square foot space on four acres overlooking Noisette Creek."We have a 15 barrel brewhouse now, this is a 30-barrel brewhouse. We'll keep all that equipment and move it over here," says Nemitz. Which means a heck of a lot more beer, but even better, a beautiful spot to enjoy it."The plot of this land speaks for itself. You just want to work off of your surroundings. Holy City's never been one to polish things up a ton," says Nemitz of the space that used to be used for Public Works by the City of North Charleston. Holy City plans to add seating outside, retrofit an onsite shelter to an event space, and clean up the landscaping over the next year."This side will be all walkable no cars, totally committed to hangout zone," he says. Meanwhile, the entrance area facing Spruill Avenue will be used for parking. Oh and as a bonus, Holy City is renting one small outbuilding to Roses and Ruins tattoo parlor which means you can have and drink and get inked all in one place."We're hopeful that we'll be able to start brewing beer out of here this summer. From there, we'd move the canning line over here and keep brewing at the other space, keep the taproom open while we're building the other. Then once this space is done, transition over," adds Nemitz.Holy City will still offer food at the new address as well, Nemitz adds. "Classic pub fare, handcut fries, some tasty burgers, good wings, we're not trying to recreate the wheel here."Look for Holy City Brewing to open its new location in 2019.