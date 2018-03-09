MENU: Blossom adds 11-seat oyster bar to restaurant

click to enlarge Provided

The new oyster bar at Blossom features a designated shucker

It's only a matter of time before local Starbucks have oyster bars. That's my 2018 prediction. The raw bar trend is so omnipresent in Holy City, you practically get off the plane at Charleston airport and TSA hands you a bivalve.So it's no wonder Blossom has joined restaurants like Little Jack's in adding a raw bar to its offering.Blossom's new oyster bar is positioned at the entry of the restaurant and includes 11 seats with a dedicated shucker behind the bar.According to a press release, the oyster bar features a limited menu of seafood designed by Executive Chef Adam Close and will feature items like raw tuna poke, scallop crudo, peel and eat shrimp, and Lowcountry boil in addition to oysters from coast-to-coast.Architect David Thompson designed the space which was inspired by Mediterranean influences.Blossom’s oyster bar is open on weekdays from 4 p.m., and all day on Saturdays and Sundays.