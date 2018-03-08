RiverDogs' 2018 lineup includes bottle service, lobster hot dogs, marg shakes, and vegan burgers

click to enlarge
Sam Spence
The RiverDogs' 25th-anniversary dog includes edible silver leaf, lobster, pork belly, and truffle champagne aioli
The RiverDogs new ballpark offerings for the 2018 season include a 'silver anniversary' hot dog, nitro cold brew iced coffee, and healthy options using local produce.
The bottom line:
Nothing totally off the wall this year like last year's cotton candy burger
or a kimchi hot dog, but plenty of mostly, let's say, realistic options to stuff your face during your next game at the Joe.
Bottle Service:
Sam Spence
Vegan dog with black bean and corn relish
In celebration of the RiverDogs' 25th season, you can get yourself a $25 all-beef wagyu hot dog wrapped with edible silver leaf and topped with pork belly, butter poached lobster, and a white truffle champagne aioli. If you wanna do the game right with your sweetie (or just alone, we don't care), you can get TWO of those fancy dogs, a table for two, and bottle-service champagne for $175. (Since 25 years is 175 in dog years… get it?) Notes:
Only one of those $175 packages are available per game, so plan accordingly.
Meat or no meat:
Several new meatless options include a roasted carrot dog, vegan dog, and a meatless burger using the Beyond vegan patty. (As far as we know, the Joe will be the only place you can order a vegan burger in Charleston.) Notes:
Don't be scared off by the Beyond burger.
Down at the Burger Shack:
Sam Spence
Three new burgers include the Wagyu Island burger (L-R), shrimp burger, and Beyond vegan burger
In addition to the Beyond vegan burger, a new Landshark-branded burger stand near the park entrance will also feature a new 'Wagyu Island burger' with Spam bacon and pineapple and a shrimp burger topped with avocado aioli. Notes:
That Spam bacon tho...
Shake it Up:
Sam Spence
The momma marg shake with all her children
Following up other decidedly desserty booze shakes at the Joe, this year you'll be able to guzzle down an all-new Margarita Beer Shake made with Lime-A-Rita, lime juice, vanilla ice cream, and margarita mix. You'll also be able to find a non-alcoholic, sugar-free fruit smoothie. Notes:
Margarita shake! Come on.
Buzzy:
Sam Spence
Sometimes the best ballpark food is the same type of stuff you'd throw in the microwave at 2am.
This year will also see the debut of a new "Cup of Joe" stand featuring nitro coffee, cold brew, salads, and sandwiches. One of the salads is even served in a freakin' baseball helmet. Notes:
Even the peanuts and beer crowd needs an iced coffee sometimes.
The Kitchen Sink:
The Dogs are also returning a variation on a popular offering with Kitchen Sink Chips, a sweet potato waffle fry dish topped with she-crab soup, two new flatbread pizzas, and a brie/apple/honey grilled cheese.
Opening day at the Joe is April 12. Single game tickets go on sale Monday.