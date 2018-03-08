Eat

Thursday, March 8, 2018

RiverDogs' 2018 lineup includes bottle service, lobster hot dogs, marg shakes, and vegan burgers

Spam bacon everything, please

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Mar 8, 2018 at 6:59 PM

click to enlarge The RiverDogs' 25th-anniversary dog includes edible silver leaf, lobster, pork belly, and truffle champagne aioli - SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
The RiverDogs new ballpark offerings for the 2018 season include a 'silver anniversary' hot dog, nitro cold brew iced coffee, and healthy options using local produce.

The bottom line: Nothing totally off the wall this year like last year's cotton candy burger or a kimchi hot dog, but plenty of mostly, let's say, realistic options to stuff your face during your next game at the Joe.

click to enlarge Vegan dog with black bean and corn relish - SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
Bottle Service: In celebration of the RiverDogs' 25th season, you can get yourself a $25 all-beef wagyu hot dog wrapped with edible silver leaf and topped with pork belly, butter poached lobster, and a white truffle champagne aioli. If you wanna do the game right with your sweetie (or just alone, we don't care), you can get TWO of those fancy dogs, a table for two, and bottle-service champagne for $175. (Since 25 years is 175 in dog years… get it?) Notes: Only one of those $175 packages are available per game, so plan accordingly.

Meat or no meat: Several new meatless options include a roasted carrot dog, vegan dog, and a meatless burger using the Beyond vegan patty. (As far as we know, the Joe will be the only place you can order a vegan burger in Charleston.) Notes: Don't be scared off by the Beyond burger.
click to enlarge Three new burgers include the Wagyu Island burger (L-R), shrimp burger, and Beyond vegan burger - SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
Down at the Burger Shack: In addition to the Beyond vegan burger, a new Landshark-branded burger stand near the park entrance will also feature a new 'Wagyu Island burger' with Spam bacon and pineapple and a shrimp burger topped with avocado aioli. Notes: That Spam bacon tho...

click to enlarge The momma marg shake with all her children - SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
Shake it Up: Following up other decidedly desserty booze shakes at the Joe, this year you'll be able to guzzle down an all-new Margarita Beer Shake made with Lime-A-Rita, lime juice, vanilla ice cream, and margarita mix. You'll also be able to find a non-alcoholic, sugar-free fruit smoothie. Notes: Margarita shake! Come on.

click to enlarge Sometimes the best ballpark food is the same type of stuff you'd throw in the microwave at 2am. - SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
Buzzy: This year will also see the debut of a new "Cup of Joe" stand featuring nitro coffee, cold brew, salads, and sandwiches. One of the salads is even served in a freakin' baseball helmet. Notes: Even the peanuts and beer crowd needs an iced coffee sometimes.

The Kitchen Sink: The Dogs are also returning a variation on a popular offering with Kitchen Sink Chips, a sweet potato waffle fry dish topped with she-crab soup, two new flatbread pizzas, and a brie/apple/honey grilled cheese.

Opening day at the Joe is April 12. Single game tickets go on sale Monday.

