Thursday, March 8, 2018

ATTN Breakfast Lovers: Millers All Day opens this Saturday. Here's the menu.

Breakfast is served

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Mar 8, 2018 at 11:00 AM

Craving a chicken biscuit or strata or waffles or patty melt? Want those items any time you damn well please? Well, you're in luck because Millers All Day — the all-day breakfast restaurant from Greg Johnsman, Nathan Thurston, and Chef Madison Tessener — unlocks its doors this Saturday at 7 a.m.

The idea behind the morning meal-focused concept is to give Charlestonians the classics plus some innovative new takes on standard a.m. paired with "craft cocktails featuring inventive flavor profiles." Nothing says healthy drinking like a Yogurt Daquiri, right? 
We got a sneak peak inside the space and it looks like Geechie Boy Mills farmer Johnsman and chef and restaurant consultant Thurston have given the former bistro space a swank spit shine. We can't say for certain, but we get the vibe that Millers All Day will become a popular linger longer locale for visitors and locals alike.

The new restaurant takes over the space formerly occupied by Bull Street Gourmet at 120 King St. Millers All Day will operate seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check out the menus below.
click to enlarge millers-main-0307-1.jpg
click to enlarge millers-drinks-0307-1.jpg
millers-hh-0307.jpg
millers-bakery-0307.jpg

