Eat

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Michael Perez hired as new chef at Cannon Green

Chef swap

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Wed, Mar 7, 2018 at 11:11 AM

Michael Perez - FILE
  • File
  • Michael Perez
You may remember his food from Indaco or Osteria/Massi's Wine Bar or Trattoria Lucca. Well, after a spell in Atlanta running Indigo Road Hospitality Group's Colletta then Donetto, Perez is making his return to the Lowcountry by taking over the role formerly held by Chef Amalia Scatena at Cannon Green.
Related Chef Robert Berry out at Indaco: Michael Perez in
Chef Robert Berry out at Indaco
Michael Perez in
Steve Palmer, managing partner of the Indigo Road Restaurant Group, tells us that he and executive chef Robert Berry have parted ways at Indaco.
By Stephanie Barna
Eat
Easton Porter Group, which runs the Spring Street restaurant, announced the hiring today.  
Related Osteria transforms into Massi's Wine Bar and Osteria: Fresh pasta on the way
Osteria transforms into Massi's Wine Bar and Osteria
Fresh pasta on the way
The restaurant will be functioning under a new name, Massi’s Wine Bar and Osteria, named after the native Italian owner, Massimiliano Sarrocchi.
By Taylor Weil
Eat
“We were impressed with Michael’s creativity, depth of experience, passion for cooking and leadership,” Dean Porter Andrews, EPG co-founder and CEO, says in a press release. “As a growing hospitality company investing in high-end hotels, resorts and restaurants, we are building a team to support our new businesses.” 
Related Osteria closes?: Locked up tight
Osteria closes?
Locked up tight
Last week, the rumors started circulating that the Osteria/Massi's Wine Bar on King Street was closing down. The restaurant was opened by f&b veteran Massimiliano Sarrocchi and his wife Natasha in April of 2011.
By Stephanie Barna
Eat
Perez's role will include managing not only the restaurant, but Cannon Green's robust event business as well. 
Location Details Cannon Green
Cannon Green
103 Spring St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
843-817-7311
Tues.-Sat., 5:30-10 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mediterranean
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS