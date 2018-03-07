Michael Perez hired as new chef at Cannon Green

File

Michael Perez

You may remember his food from Indaco or Osteria/Massi's Wine Bar or Trattoria Lucca. Well, after a spell in Atlanta running Indigo Road Hospitality Group's Colletta then Donetto, Perez is making his return to the Lowcountry by taking over the role formerly held by Chef Amalia Scatena at Cannon Green.Easton Porter Group, which runs the Spring Street restaurant, announced the hiring today.“We were impressed with Michael’s creativity, depth of experience, passion for cooking and leadership,” Dean Porter Andrews, EPG co-founder and CEO, says in a press release. “As a growing hospitality company investing in high-end hotels, resorts and restaurants, we are building a team to support our new businesses.”Perez's role will include managing not only the restaurant, but Cannon Green's robust event business as well.