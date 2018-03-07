Mex 1 Coastal Cantina is bringing its tacos and tequila to Mt. Pleasant

click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Mex 1 will offer the same menu in Mt. P
Things are about to get a whole lot tastier in the hinterlands of Mt. Pleasant. Mex 1 Coastal Cantina is opening a third location at 1109 Park West Blvd.
Owners Dave and Chrissy Lorenz and Roddy Smith promise their winning "come as you are vibe" will carry on at this latest, family-friendly location. The space will be in the Publix shopping center and will have an 18-seat bar in addition to roughly 150 seats inside and out.
"It’s been such a blast getting the first two stores up and running, and North Mount Pleasant just felt like the right fit for the next location," Lorenz says in a press release. "It's been an honor to be a part of this growing Charleston restaurant community for the last five years, and we are looking forward to being part of the Mount Pleasant community, schools, and sports teams."
Beverage Director and Marketing Director Morgan Hurley adds that this latest outpost will offer the same drinks and food menus that are currently found on Sullivan's and in West Ashley.
Look for the Park West Mex 1 Coastal Catina to open this spring.