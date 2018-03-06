Eat

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Test your luck with Westbrook's $3 'mystery cans'

What's it gonna be?

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Tue, Mar 6, 2018 at 1:57 PM

Are you feeling lucky? Then maybe this afternoon is the time to swing over to Westbrook and try one of its mystery cans. Apparently the Mt. P brewery ran out of labels while canning today and now has a couple flats worth of unnamed beers. To remedy the problem, they're putting those mystery brews on the menu.

You can snag one for $3 a pop today from 4-8 p.m.


